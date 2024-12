A Port Charlotte man has been arrested and accused of storing child pornography on his Xbox.

Between February and November, Charlotte County detectives, along with members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, were informed of potential illicit material on a possible computer through cyber-tips.

Authorities received 39 tips of this nature, leading to the investigation of John De Angelis, 58.

On Dec. 1, detectives arrived at De Angelis’ residence on Newnan Circle in Port Charlotte with a search warrant.

When they contacted De Angelis, he stated that he knew why detectives were there and provided a full confession of his online activity.

Even while on scene, additional images were located and were live on his device, which he had been actively using. The suspect was the only person in the home at the time.

“I am sickened each time when I learn of people like this living in our community,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Thank you to the Task Force and my detectives for locating him so that he can be held accountable for these disgusting actions. I will not tolerate the abuse of children, or anyone for that matter, in Charlotte County.”

De Angelis was arrested on scene for multiple counts of possession of child pornography and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

He is being held without bond.