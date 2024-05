When the Naples Winter Wine Festival takes place on January 24-26, 2025, it will mark a special milestone — 25 years of helping at-risk and underprivileged children in Collier County.

And boy, oh boy, are the people who take part in the event generous. The 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival (NWWF) raised a record-breaking $33 million.

The Festival is also one of the world’s top charity wine auctions.

“We are delighted to once again welcome some of the world’s top vintners, celebrity chefs, and featured sommeliers for another amazing weekend,” said Rick Germain, Team 25 Leader, in a press release. “As we commemorate our silver anniversary, we will encourage everyone under the tent to bid high and bid often during our live auction as every dollar raised benefits children in Collier County.”

2024 Festival

$2.7 million – winning bid for a 7-night voyage aboard the 312′ M/Y Whisper and one of the highest bids ever for a single lot at a charity wine auction worldwide

24,043 wine glasses on hand for Saturday’s wine tasting, culinary showcase, and auction

$33 million raised

Naples Children & Education Foundation

Nonprofits, in turn, then apply for grants from The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF).

NCEF was founded in 2000 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of children in Collier County. The NWWF came to be based on that goal and to meet NCEF’s mission statement of supporting programs that improve the physical, emotional, and educational lives of vulnerable children.

The charity wine auction returns to The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, on January 24-26, 2025.

“When we organized the first Naples Winter Wine Festival 25 years ago, no one imagined it would grow and thrive into the tremendous annual event that it is today,” said Jeff Gargiulo, Team 25 Leader. “That inaugural year, we raised a little over $2 million. In the years since almost $302 million has been raised to help fill the gap for essential children’s services in the local community.”

Ticket packages for the 2025 Naples Winter Wine Festival start at $17,500 per couple for a Double Magnum package and $40,000 for two couples to experience a Jeroboam Package. For additional information, please visit the Naples Winter Wine Festival website.