More than 50 nonprofit organizations serving underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County are benefiting from the more than $33 million the Naples Children & Education Foundation raised this year at the Naples Winter Wine Festival.

The NCEF, the founding organization of the annual wine festival, announced its grant awards March 18, to the organizations in which it is investing the record amount raised during its January event themed Generosity in Full Bloom. These investments in future generations include more than, $6.6 million in funding for traditional grants, $19.4 million for NCEF multiyear strategic initiatives that fill fundamental gaps in local children’s services, and, $7.2 million in funding for future projects and strategic initiatives.

“The 2024 Naples Winter Wine Festival broke all records, allowing us to provide the highest amount of funding ever for underprivileged and at-risk children in our community,” said Jacki Guinn, chair of the 2023-24 NCEF Grant Committee. “We are thrilled to support these nonprofits in our mission of making a profound and sustaining difference in the lives of children in Collier County.”

