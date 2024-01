CREDIT: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced more than $35 million to create or expand semiconductor-related instructional programs for students.

The funding comes from the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program and will be allocated to Florida school districts and state colleges.

“By providing workforce education in our classrooms, students learn skills they can use to obtain high-paying jobs in growing industries like semiconductor manufacturing,” said DeSantis. “This investment continues our commitment to making Florida number one for workforce education and positioning our state at the forefront of innovation.”

Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. says Florida has a strong presence in the semiconductor manufacturing business, and the funding could make a great fit for the future of students in the state.

“We will continue to find ways to provide our students the tools they need to succeed in Florida’s workforce,” he noted.

The following institutions will receive funding to create or expand semiconductor-related instruction through the grant:

Alachua County School District

Brevard County School District

Broward County School District

Calhoun County School District

Charlotte County School District

Citrus County School District

Clay County School District

Collier County School District

Columbia County School District

Duval County School District

Gadsden County School District

Hernando County School District

Highlands School District

Hillsborough County School District

Leon County School District

Marion County School District

Okeechobee County School District

Osceola County School District

Orange County School District

Palm Beach County School District

Pasco County School District

Pinellas County School District

St. Johns County School District

Suwannee County School District

Taylor County School District

Wakulla County School District

Walton County School District

Washington County School District

College of Central Florida

Florida Gateway College

Northwest Florida State College

Palm Beach State College

Pasco-Hernando State College

Seminole State College of Florida

Tallahassee Community College

Valencia College

This investment is part of the $100 million allocated to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.