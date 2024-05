A house fire has taken everything from a North Fort Myers family.

“I seen a glare off to the left and walked out my front door, walked to the backyard, and the whole backyard was on fire and my daughter’s camper. She’s lost everything. By grandson’s three years old. She’s lost everything. Clothes, shoes, everything’s gone. They have nothing. My daughter has the shirt and pants on herself, and my grandson’s wearing a pair of underwear. That’s it,” said Liz Malcolm, the trailer owner.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody.

Their investigation led them to the area of Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect from the Bogart Drive incident is in custody. LCSO investigating the scene. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

The suspect was later found Northeast of the area in an abandoned building.

“She says, ‘He’s here,’ I said, ‘Who,’ she said, ‘Eli,’ and I said, ‘Oh,’ I said, ‘What’s he doing,’ She said, ‘He’s back there destroying the camera, destroying everything, I have called 911,” said Malcolm. “I looked out my window of my front door. I seen a glare off to the left and walked out my front door, walked to the backyard and the whole backyard is on fire and my daughter’s camper.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the North Fort Myers Fire Department and State Fire Marshall are on the scene, continuing the active investigation.