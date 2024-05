Biking is almost as common as driving on Sanibel Island, and the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee wants to keep that trend going.

“The majority of the people on this island are senior citizens, and it gives us the opportunity to get out and enjoy the biking,” said Billy Kirkland, owner of Billy’s Rentals.

Kirkland was in full support of the committee’s meeting Thursday when they talked about e-bikes, scooters and hoverboards.

“E-bikes are not going to go away,” Kirkland said. “They’re getting more people that normally wouldn’t be riding, out riding.”

The city’s current ordinance allows for Class One e-bikes on the shared-use path.

These bikes are pedal-assisted and don’t exceed 20 miles per hour.

Eric Jackson, the City of Sanibel’s public information officer, told WINK News that bikers share the path with walkers.

“There’s a big difference between pedaling and hitting a throttle,” Jackson said. “There’s just a lot of differing opinions on it.”

Safety was a big topic discussed during the meeting on Thursday.

The committee looked at possibly allowing Class Two and Class Three e-bikes, adding speed limit signs on the path and lowering the riding age from 18 to 16.

“For anyone renting any bike, we go over the rules of riding, the restriction, the speeds and the do’s and don’ts, proper charging of the batteries,” Kirkland said.

They ultimately recommended Class One e-bikes, Class Two e-bikes and lowering the riding age.

The advisory committee did not recommend Class Three e-bikes or speed limit signage.

While they can make these recommendations, ultimately, the decision is up to the council.

The next council meeting will be in June.