With a record $683,000 in 2024 grants, The League Club of Naples has made it easier for 35 nonprofit agencies to fulfill their missions in supporting at-risk children, families, the elderly and veterans in Collier and Lee counties.

At a mid-April breakfast event, the 35 area nonprofit agencies—chosen from a record number of applicants—were awarded grants from the women’s volunteer organization in areas ranging from arts education, to fighting hunger and homelessness, to providing bikes and wheelchairs to children in need. Over the past 37 years, The League Club has provided $7.3 million in grants to 217 area nonprofit organizations.

Mary Ann Lillie, president of The League Club, said that while the grants were not determined with a particular scope of projects in mind, the Community Involvement Committee that screens the applications looked for those that covered a “sizeable number” of recipients or participants in their project.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.