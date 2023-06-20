¡Arte Viva! program to continue with $800K grant for Collier arts, culture efforts

The Collier County Tourism Development Council unanimously voted to recommend an $824,000 Tourist Development Tax grant be put toward arts and culture events in the county.

The grant will fund the entire arts and culture program in the Collier County Tourism Division, with a major portion put toward the continuance of ¡Arte Viva!, a year-long initiative focused on showcasing Hispanic art and life.

The grant is funded from the hotel surtax, applied from rental fees paid by visitors for short-term accommodations. According to the national Creative Vitality Index, which compares the per capita concentration of creative activity, Collier County produces an estimated $1.7 billion of sales and income from various creative industries each year, and the creative sector has created almost 10,000 jobs, proving that arts and culture is a substantial economic driver for the county.

