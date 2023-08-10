22-year-old Fort Myers woman wins more than $800K with scratch-off ticket

winning scratch-off lottery ticket. CREDIT: FLORIDA LOTTERY

A Fort Myers woman beat the odds on a scratch-off lottery ticket and won more than $800,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Salma Fajardo, 22, won the money from a 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off ticket she bought at a Publix in North Fort Myers.

Fajardo won $820,000 from her winning lottery ticket and decided to take the winnings in a one-time lump sum.

The retailer will get $2,000 as a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH ticket costs $50 and offers a jackpot of $25 million. That’s also the largest jackpot offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

Also, the 500X THE CASH game offers the best odds of becoming an instant millionaire.