Relaunching 20 years later, Pine Island artists have been painting power poles up and down Stringfellow Road to bring back color and vibrancy after Hurricane Ian.

On Pine Island, the Paint the Pole project aims to brighten up the community after the hurricane.

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce asked those in their community to submit their drawings for approval before painting a power pole.

The chamber has been working closely with the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), who have the final approval of the poles and the drawings.

The administrator of the Pine Island Chamber, Cynthia Welch, said more than 80 drawings have been approved and 20 have been completed so far. Welch says the project will continue until the fall.

“It’s an ongoing project,” said Welch. “We’re going to keep going. Some of the poles won’t be painted until the fall, when it cools down, but it’s going to be an ongoing project from here on.”

After two decades, two original Pine Island artists, Zan Lolbardo and Karen Komas, are recreating their “Dancing Singing Alligators” after Hurricane Ian swept them away.

“You can’t paint anything too complicated because people are driving by at 55 miles an hour,” said Lolbardo, “They’re just loving alligators who are dancing, happy.”

Driving north on Stringfellow Road, past the two dancing Alligators, is Pine Island artist Angel Russell.

The message behind Russell’s pole is for boaters to be cautious on the water after the rise of marine life boating accidents.

Russell was torn after her favorite dolphin on the island, UNO, had his fin chopped off.

“I, you know, think it’s of high importance,” said Russell, “that people that get out on the water that they pay attention to our neighbors.”

“The community is still gathering together,” said Welch. “We learned those lessons in the hurricane; ‘stronger together’ still applies. Here we are … The more we have, the more people that get involved with this, the better it is for the community.”

If you’re interested in painting a pole, email info@pineislandchamber.org and receive their guidelines.