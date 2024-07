We are going to see a very typical Southwest Florida weekend while keeping an eye on the tropics.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s, with scattered storms in time for the afternoon and evening.

“It’s going to feel like the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday before storms begin to work their way through by late afternoon,” The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler

explained.

Stay cool, and then keep an eye on the sky later in the afternoon for those building clouds and showers and storms to follow.

Beach and boating:

Winds are out of the southeast and west today, around 5 to 10 knots. The first half of the day will make for a nice boating before we see increasing clouds and the chance of storms later in the day. The water temperature in the Gulf remains at a toasty 89 degrees!

Looking ahead:

Sunday will be much the same, as we see a similar weather pattern overhead. For the work week ahead, temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s, with scattered storms each afternoon.

RELATED: Storm Watch 2024: Ensuring Your Safety, Insuring Your Future

The Tropics:

We are tracking a tropical wave surrounding an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic that has a 30% chance of developing over the next 7 days. Not all models are in agreement with this developing, so for now, it’s just something we are monitoring.