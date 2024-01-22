29-year-old Fort Myers scratch-off lottery winner gets $1 million

Winning scratch-off lottery ticket. CREDIT: FLORIDA LOTTERY

A 29-year-old Fort Myers woman might take a little vacation after winning a $1 million prize in a high stakes scratch-off lottery game that could have given her $1 million a year for the rest of her life.

According to the Florida Lottery, Carly Cooper, 29, won one of the consolation prizes while playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. Odds for winning $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game. CREDIT: FLORIDA LOTTERY

Cooper decided to take the prize as a $640,000 one-time lump-sum payment.

Cooper bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven at 18781 Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers.

The $50 scratch-off lottery game, which began in February of 2023, features two top prizes that give the winner $1 million a year for life.

The scratch-off also has 234 other prizes that can give the winner $1 million, which is one of which Cooper found.

The scratch-off game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.5.

The 7-Eleven retailer will get a $2,000 commission for being the lucky ticket seller.

