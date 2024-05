In a massive convention center in Dallas, you’ll find robotics teams from all over the world. 800 teams from over 40 different countries. One of those teams was the Immokalee High School girls robotics team.

“I think it really shows that girls have potential in this field,” team member Liliana Trejo said.

We have both an all girls team and an all boys team and it shows that like we can do just the same amount of stuff the boys team can do,” team member River Robertson

The girls team made it to Worlds in their first year competing since COVID.

“We were right on the borderline for receiving the invitation and so I was keeping it quiet and making sure the robot was still in order,” Immokalee High School Engineering Academy Director Fred Rimmler recalled. “We were watching some videos I didn’t want to get any hopes up. But then the following day I just held up my phone showed them the email and saw the jaws drop.”

Then it was time to get the robot ready and head to Worlds. During their time in Dallas, the team was able to not only compete, but learn.

“There’s just different people and different cultures and just to see how they took a take on their robot and everything was just really cool to see,” team member Monica Vila said.

Each of them left Dallas with something to build towards.

“It inspires me to keep going and just not let people say even though people are telling you to not compete with this and you’re not going to make it,” team member Cielo Reyes explained.