Wickson’s $1 million, prize-winning Scratch-Off ticket. Credit: The Florida Lottery

The Florida Lottery has announced that a Charlotte County man has claimed a $1 million prize at the lottery’s Ft. Myers district office.

36-year-old Sam Wickson has claimed the prize from a 500X The Cash scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Sunoco gas station in Englewood.

Wickson chose to take his winnings as a one-time, $820,000.00 lump sum payment.

According to the Florida Lottery website, prize payments can be made in two ways.

Winners can choose to receive their winnings in annual payments or as a one-time cash payment.

500X The Cash is a $50 scratch-off game that features a grand prize of $25 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games made up around 72% of ticket sales in 2022-2023.