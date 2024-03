Developers received approval from the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board for a consolidation of parcels for a planned development, allowing the construction of 1,762 single-family and multifamily homes along Burnt Store Road.

The firm, Burnt Store Developers LLC of Jacksonville, was represented by attorney Derek Rooney of the GrayRobinson law firm in Fort Myers, who testified before the board March 11.

Rooney said he would offer a slide presentation before the board, but Chair Michael Gravesen said it would not be necessary that day.

Burnt Store Developers purchased a total of 425.96 acres in May 2023 for $21,291,000 to develop the Turnleaf community.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.