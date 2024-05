Credit: Collier County Sheriffs Office

A Naples man has been arrested after deputies say he struck another vehicle on the road and fled the scene.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 23-year-old Jayson Cole Smith on Tuesday after, deputies said, he intentionally hit another person’s vehicle at least three times at the intersection of Oil Well Road and Everglades Boulevard North while stopped at a red light.

The victim’s mother contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, and deputies eventually tracked down Smith with the help of the Traffic Unit, Agriculture Unit, Patrol Division as well as detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Real-Time Operations Center.

“This arrest highlights the exceptional ability of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office to swiftly and effectively coordinate and communicate during a quickly unfolding incident,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “Road rage will not be tolerated in Collier County.”

The victim was not injured during the incident.

According to his arrest report, since 2021, Smith has received four speeding citations, three traffic warnings and has been involved in three crashes in Collier County.

Smith was also arrested back in March of 2024 for possession of marijuana.

Smith now faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.