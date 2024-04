A Charlotte County priest is arrested after being accused of sexual abuse against school-aged boys from his time in Iowa in the 1980s.

Detectives say Leo Riley was charged with five counts of 2nd-degree sexual abuse relating to four separate boys.

Riley was also a priest at Saint Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte in the early 2000s but is currently assigned to San Antonio Catholic Church, also in Port Charlotte.

We’ve also just confirmed that he was cleared of at least one allegation while he was stationed at Saint Peter the Apostle in East Naples in 2015.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call them if you have information pertaining to Riley or know of other victims.