Xavier Hearns Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Bradenton has been arrested after allegedly masturbating inside a Walmart in Charlotte County.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17, a woman was walking along the aisles of the Walmart at 2150 Tamiami Trail when she caught 35-year-old Xavier Hearns with his pants down.

The witness told an officer Hearns was facing the shelves in an aisle, masturbating.

Hearns was taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

He faces charges of exposure of sexual organs. A police report said this is Hearns’ third subsequent offense.