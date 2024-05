The man accused of causing a bus crash that killed eight people and injured about 40 others in Marion County will be held without bond.

At around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, 41-year-old Bryan MacLean Howard is suspected of driving his gold Ford Ranger truck in the wrong lane, crashing into the white bus traveling in the opposite direction.

According to Howard’s arrest report, the Ford Ranger entered the travel lane being occupied by the bus, which is owned by a company out of Immokalee. The bus struck the Ford Ranger, hit two fences and a tree before it overturned.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Howard for driving under the influence on Tuesday, and according to records from the Marion County Clerk of Courts, he has a long history of driving-related offenses.

FHP said the bus was carrying farm workers in Central Florida before it rolled over, killing eight people and injuring at least another 40 passengers.

So far, six of the deceased victims have been identified in the crash:

Evarado Ventura Hernandez, 30

Cristian Salazar Villeda, 24

Alfredo Tovar Sanchez, 20

Isaias Miranda Pascal, 21

Jose Heriberto Fraga Acosta, 27

Manual Perez Rios, 46

The owner of the bus told WINK News that the bus was recently used to transport workers from Immokalee. Credit: (CBS News) Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an accident involving a bus in Marion County, Florida, May 14, 2024.

Howard admitted to troopers that he had smoked marijuana oil with a friend Monday night. He also took his prescribed medications before bed near midnight.

Early Tuesday morning, on the day of the crash, Howard said he was driving to the Methadone Clinic in Ocala. According to him, he went to the clinic on a daily basis for a chipped vertebra in his back.

Howard said he did not remember how the crash happened and stated he was driving carefully because he was involved in a separate crash three days prior.

After the crash, at approximately 10:55 a.m., Howard was interviewed by a trooper who said Howard’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and his speech was thick and slurred.

Once Howard was transported to the Marion County Jail, he provided two breath samples with the results of 0.000 and 0.000 g/210 L.

A witness from the scene said she had observed the Ford Ranger failing to maintain its lane of travel.

Howard is being charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter.

The crash is still under investigation.

