Celebration of life held for teen killed in bicycle crash

Family and friends of Kendra Ahrens are missing her bright smile Friday night. She was just days away from celebrating her sweet sixteen when tragedy struck.

WINK News first told you about Ahrens’ story last week.

The 15-year-old was killed as she rode her bike home from her summer job in Cape Coral.

Police say she was hit by a box truck.

The Cape Coral community remembered Ahrens as someone with a smile that lights up any room, with a wholesome personality to match.

Her loved ones held a celebration of life Friday evening. At just 15, celebrating her life seems like a celebration too soon.

Friends and family said their final goodbyes just a week after their lives changed forever.

One of her classmates spoke about Ahrens during the celebration of life.

“For her freshman year, she was a flyer, and during her sophomore year, she moved to a base,” said the friend. “She said my favorite thing is baskets. I like to literally fly, and now she does.”

Ahrens is now this community’s angel. Her life was taken last Wednesday while riding her bike in Cape Coral.

Her boyfriend, Aedan Campos, said riding bikes was their thing.

“I would ride with her all the time. I would ride her all the way home just to make sure she got there safe,” said Campos.

The story of how Ahrens and Campos became a couple has high school sweethearts written all over it.

“I was walking past in the hallways, and she was walking past, and I guess she I thought was cute,” said Campos. “We went on three dates, and I wanted to ask her on the third day, but I was too scared, so I asked her at school, which I regret, but that’s how I asked her out.”

Campos thanked Ahren’s mom for raising her.

“I want her mom to know that she did such a good job raising her, and she was just as sweet as she really was,” said Campos. “I really wish we could have went all the way, but those 9, 10 months were the greatest months of my life”

Those lucky enough to know Ahrens are thankful for all their memories Friday night.