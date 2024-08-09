Celebration of life held for teen killed in bicycle crash

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Authorities are responding to a crash that occurred in Cape Coral on Friday night.
Her loved ones held a celebration of life Friday evening.
Things turned sour for Sweet’s Diner on Thursday night when a car slammed through the entrance of their building. Behind the boarded-up windows, it’s not pretty. The damages are extensive but seem to be contained to the inside of the diner.
The owner explained that he had previously hired Beattie before the pandemic and thought Beattie did a great job. So, when his house needed to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian, he called Beattie Development.
Red slips placed on gas pumps warning you of bad gas, here on WINK News, we told you about one woman who got gas from these same pumps at the 7-Eleven on Pine Island Road.
The Naples police department and local repair shops claim that within the past three months, these mechanics have been asking drivers for $250 in cash in exchange for parking lot repairs to fix a dent or other bodywork repairs.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office created the Animal Cruelty Task Force to fight the amount of disturbing animal-related calls.
Beattie Development is at risk of having their Better Business Bureau accreditation revoked.
A former project manager for Beattie Development is speaking out about working for the company accused of taking money from customers and not finishing promised work.
WINK News sports reporter Zach Oliveri joined the Barron Collier High School marching band during their annual band camp.
The Hall of 50 States Committee voted to pass talks on to the Fort Myers City Council.
An FGCU study conducted in 2023 measuring the success of its college prep program showed that alumni are 55% more likely to earn a college degree, and nearly a quarter earn their graduate degrees.
WINK News anchor Corey Lazar met up with a former educator, who made the decision to homeschool her own granddaughters.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people who stand accused of shooting a 35-year-old man and stealing his rental car.
WINK News’ livestream is currently off on the YouTube TV streaming app.
Family and friends of Kendra Ahrens are missing her bright smile Friday night. She was just days away from celebrating her sweet sixteen when tragedy struck.
WINK News first told you about Ahrens’ story last week.
The 15-year-old was killed as she rode her bike home from her summer job in Cape Coral.
Police say she was hit by a box truck.
The Cape Coral community remembered Ahrens as someone with a smile that lights up any room, with a wholesome personality to match.
Her loved ones held a celebration of life Friday evening. At just 15, celebrating her life seems like a celebration too soon.
Friends and family said their final goodbyes just a week after their lives changed forever.
One of her classmates spoke about Ahrens during the celebration of life.
“For her freshman year, she was a flyer, and during her sophomore year, she moved to a base,” said the friend. “She said my favorite thing is baskets. I like to literally fly, and now she does.”
Ahrens is now this community’s angel. Her life was taken last Wednesday while riding her bike in Cape Coral.
Her boyfriend, Aedan Campos, said riding bikes was their thing.
“I would ride with her all the time. I would ride her all the way home just to make sure she got there safe,” said Campos.
The story of how Ahrens and Campos became a couple has high school sweethearts written all over it.
“I was walking past in the hallways, and she was walking past, and I guess she I thought was cute,” said Campos. “We went on three dates, and I wanted to ask her on the third day, but I was too scared, so I asked her at school, which I regret, but that’s how I asked her out.”
Campos thanked Ahren’s mom for raising her.
“I want her mom to know that she did such a good job raising her, and she was just as sweet as she really was,” said Campos. “I really wish we could have went all the way, but those 9, 10 months were the greatest months of my life”
Those lucky enough to know Ahrens are thankful for all their memories Friday night.