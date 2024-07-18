Collier Community Foundation donating $250,000 in grants for arts

WINK News
Allegiant Air will add a route to Savannah, Georgia, from Punta Gorda Airport starting Nov.14.
A man has been transported to the hospital after reportedly crashing into an unoccupied building in Fort Myers this morning.
Fifth Third Bank closed its longtime bank there last August. Before the eye-catching building became a bank, it was a string of short-lived restaurants and nightclubs. Recent talk that the former bank was going to be a restaurant again ended up being just a rumor.
Early voting for the primary elections provides SWFL residents a convenient opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.
WINK News sent a list of five questions to Southwest Florida school district superintendents. Read what they had to say.
One year has passed, and the family of Barry Schmalbach is seeking the answer to one question: Where is his body?
The Weather Authority is tracking more heat for this Friday along with scattered rain showers expected inland this afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department closed the intersection of Pine Island Road and Andalusia Boulevard due to a major traffic incident.
Southwest Florida International Airport has been experiencing technology issues due to a worldwide Microsoft outage, causing a ground stop for multiple airlines.
On Thursday night, people living in Buckingham met with the commissioner candidates hoping to get their votes.
The playground, A safe space for kids to dream, quickly became a nightmare for three-year-old Ava after she was allegedly left outside of her daycare.
The final day of the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both sides went back at the bargaining table Thursday, and the teachers union asked the district for an additional $32,000 to the current base salary.
After breaking records on the diamond for FSW, first baseman Victor Figueroa was selected by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft.
Sawfish mortalities and bizarre fish behavior have been reported in the Florida Keys and other parts of Florida as far back as Fall 2023. Scientists aren’t sure exactly what is causing the event but are beginning to piece together the difficult puzzle.
The Collier Community Foundation has donated $250,00 in grants to 14 local arts and cultural non-profits.
The grant comes one month after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed all grants from the state to the arts.
Going to the theatre, looking at a painting, the arts inspire so many.
“The arts, for me, are why I wake up in the morning. [They are] what I’m most passionate about,” said Elysia Dawn, executive director of United Arts Collier.
Now, Dawn is passionate about raising money to keep their programs going.
Collier County Arts and Culture non-profits were expected to receive $1.5 million from the state. When all of that was vetoed, that number became zero, leaving non-profits scrambling.
“Receiving none of that was [an] absolutely very difficult surprise, and what we decided to do was take a very hard look at our budget and make a decision for our organization,” Dawn said.
Soon, programs for children, veterans and seniors were on the chopping block.
That’s when the Collier Community Foundation stepped in, giving a $250,000 grant to 14 local arts and culture non-profits.
“This money was to help provide a buffer to offset the lack of state funding this year to give the nonprofits a chance to fundraise and give them an opportunity to ramp up their fundraising and their revenue streams,” said Laura Simmelink, vice president of Grant Making, Collier Community Foundation.
The grant will give nonprofits time to fundraise so they don’t have to make budget cuts just yet.
The arts are an important part of Collier County’s economy, but Dawn said they also have many therapeutic benefits.
“Exposure to the arts has been shown to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, even PTSD, and leads to things like shorter hospital stays,” she said.
They still need donations to help save the arts and so the Collier Community Foundation is actively fundraising.