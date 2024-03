Collier County welcomed more than 263,000 visitors in January as the area inches toward peak tourism numbers for the year. The statistics for January 2024 were presented by Downs & St. Germain market research firm at a March 19 Tourism Development Council meeting.

Although there were just 1.7% more visitors in January compared to the previous year, economic impact from tourism was up more than 12% year-over-year to more than $392 million. This is largely due to the average daily rate of hotels in the county spiking 17% to $392 per night, which is even higher than January 2022 numbers when hotels were charging an average of $372 per night due to a large influx of visitors post-COVID-19.

“I think most of us can say we never really expected to see this after seeing those numbers and 2022,” Downs & St. Germain Project Director James Brendle said.

