Fire investigators are looking into a series of suspicious fires in Lehigh Acres that have them wondering if there is an arsonist on the loose.

In just one month, there have been 10 suspicious fires in North Lehigh Acres.

The latest was found just Tuesday morning in a vacant lot on the corner of Ruth Avenue and 56th Street West.

Crime Stoppers want to talk to the driver of a truck. It was seen traveling back and forth in the area just before the fire broke out.

The public information officer of Lehigh Acres Fire Department, Katie Heck, said there is a chance the truck could be linked to a fire Tuesday morning.

They have no other leads besides seeing the truck. A dozen fires since the beginning of the year are sparking concerns.

All these fires started in the early morning in vacant lots in Lehigh Acres.

“We had one fire in January and a second one in February, if you were looking at the block of area in the north of that area,” Heck said, “but now, since the end of April, it’s picked up to those last 10 fires, and we have several over the past weekend. It’s quite concerning that it’s becoming so frequent, and like I said, it’s close to houses and put a lot of people in danger, especially in those early morning hours when people are asleep in their homes.”

If you have any information on these fires, the fire department said to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. They are offering a reward of up to $3,000.