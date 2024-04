Highs reach the upper 80s for most of Southwest Florida on Sunday under clouds and occasional sunshine.

A few brief showers are anticipated in the late afternoon and Sunday night, with the highest chances in the evening.

“These will be focused along our coastline, and severe weather is NOT anticipated,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nash Rhodes.

And hold onto your hats. It will be breezy at times, especially in the late morning and early Sunday afternoon.

“In some locations, gusts may surpass 25mph,” added Rhodes.

Boating conditions are not ideal today. Expect choppy conditions in our bays and two to four-foot wave heights.

Stray or isolated rain chances stay in the forecast for your workweek, with high temperatures reaching the 90s halfway through the week.