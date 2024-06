Rinse and repeat. We are under a similar pattern as Saturday, with scattered storms developing into the afternoon and evening.

“Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler due to a little more cloud cover than we’ve seen in previous days,” The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said.

It will still feel warm, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There is a lot of moisture around, leading to an increased chance of showers and storms.

Strong wind gusts and frequent lightning strikes are possible within some of the heavier storms that develop.

Looking ahead, Monday will again be warm and unsettled, but we’ll see more of a southerly flow that will lead to more inland showers and storms into the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values climbing back into the triple digits.

Checking in on the tropics, we have Hurricane Beryl, a powerful, rapidly intensifying storm nearing Barbados and the Windward Islands.

Aside from Beryl, we are watching two other areas in the tropics. An area of showers and storms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a medium 50% chance of developing, while a tropical wave following in Beryl’s footsteps has a 70% chance of developing.