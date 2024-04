Credit: WINK News

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a work trailer explosion that injured one person.

Investigators determined that the cause of the explosion was a buildup of chemical vapors inside the trailer on Gilbert Avenue on Sunday.

The vapors ignited when the trailer door opened, introducing an ignition source to the fumes.

According to Lehigh firefighters, the debris had spread outward in a 50- tp 100-foot radius.

In an X thread written by the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, a flyer created by the U.S. Fire Administration advocating the proper storage of household chemicals was provided. Credit: U.S. Fire Administration

Storage tips include: