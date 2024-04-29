Florida Prepaid open enrollment deadline approaches

All parents fear the expense of college for their children; however, the state offers a great option in the Florida Prepaid Plan.

Open enrollment ends on Tuesday, and according to the Florida Preplan website, options starting at $34 per month are available, the lowest it has been in a decade.

The enrollment plan offers families several options, starting from the one-year Florida University plan, which allows family members to purchase one year of state university at a time, up to four years.

Other options include a four-year plan, which pays for a bachelor’s degree program from a state university and starts at $134.38 per month.

Options for dormitory programs are available for an additional monthly cost.

The open enrollment plan period begins from Feb 1—April 30, with enrollment being free to all applicants.

