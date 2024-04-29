Florida Prepaid open enrollment deadline approaches

WINK News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jupiter.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cool and pleasant Monday morning start with the possibility of afternoon rain showers.
While details are limited, what is available is that Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are actively investigating a shooting that killed one man.
The Bishop of the Diocese of Venice is speaking out after Charlotte County Reverend Leo Riley was arrested on five counts of sexual battery stemming from his past work as a priest in Iowa.
President Joe Biden’s administration is indefinitely delaying a long-awaited menthol cigarette ban, a decision that infuriated anti-smoking advocates but could avoid a political backlash from Black voters in November.
A powerful symbol of honor and remembrance is standing proudly here in Southwest Florida. The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is open to the public, a reminder of those we lost who served our country.
Two people have been arrested for street racing in Lee County according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
On an average day, it’s pretty common to see people fishing or swimming in a canal. One neighbor in Cape Coral saw something unusual in his backyard Friday afternoon.
A crash involving at least two vehicles sent one person to the hospital.
Clouds and occasional sunshine this Sunday. A few brief showers are possible late in the afternoon and this evening.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 28 bills, including a measure requiring disclaimers on certain political ads created using artificial intelligence and a bill about regulation of vape products.
Behind each putt and swing of a golf club at the Gold Star Golf Tournament is someone who knew John Wirka Junior.
If it feels like TikTok has been around forever, that’s probably because it has, at least if you’re measuring via internet time. What’s now in question is whether it will be around much longer and, if so, in what form?
Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who held up a convenience store Saturday morning.
All parents fear the expense of college for their children; however, the state offers a great option in the Florida Prepaid Plan.
Open enrollment ends on Tuesday, and according to the Florida Preplan website, options starting at $34 per month are available, the lowest it has been in a decade.
The enrollment plan offers families several options, starting from the one-year Florida University plan, which allows family members to purchase one year of state university at a time, up to four years.
Other options include a four-year plan, which pays for a bachelor’s degree program from a state university and starts at $134.38 per month.
Options for dormitory programs are available for an additional monthly cost.
The open enrollment plan period begins from Feb 1—April 30, with enrollment being free to all applicants.
For more information on the program, click here.