After 10 days of silence, 2 arrests have been announced for premeditated murder following the deaths of Mario Schiano and Anthony Galotti on Trails End Drive.

Imagine if two of your neighbors are shot dead inside their home. Then for the next two weeks, you’re kept in the dark. Neighbors described the uneasy wait — and the shocking reveal of the arrests to WINK News.

Kelly Schiano, late Mario Schiano’s wife, and Mario’s right-hand man, Everett Harper now face conspiracy to commit premeditated murder charges.

When WINK News was on scene the day Mario Schiano and Anthony Galotti died, Kelly Schiano was at the home. She appeared to spot our camera and moved behind one of the vehicles.

Court documents list a third person as a co-defendant, but their identity has not yet been revealed.

“All they would tell us is we were out of harm’s way. Other than that, we knew nothing until today,” said a neighbor who lives on Trails End Drive. “It is a complete surprise that this is the direction it took.”

The neighbor said that Kelly Schiano was typically friendly and that Harper was always with Mario Schiano.

“Everett was the spokesperson for Mario. Anytime Mario had news he didn’t want to talk about, Everett was the one that got the job,” said the neighbor.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t confirm any of the events or updates released on Wednesday. Less than an hour after WINK News reached out to them, they announced a press conference that will take place on Thursday.

Kelly Schiano and Harper are being held without bond. They will face a Charlotte County judge Friday afternoon.