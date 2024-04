CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol

Two people have been arrested for street racing in Lee County according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, FHP troopers observed three vehicles street-racing on State Road 82, east of Gunnery Road.

State troopers initiated a traffic stop on two of the three vehicles.

Troopers arrested 20-year-old Cabensky Consent and 23-year-old Efrain Eladio Pedro Pedro. CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol

Consent has been arrested for racing and reckless driving.

Pedro has been arrested for racing, reckless driving, driving without a license, driving with a license suspended, and for an out-of-county warrant.

A third arrest has not been made yet.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.Â