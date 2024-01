The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the deadly shooting between two men on Trails End Drive.

Nearly a week had passed since the shooting, with detectives and forensics recently returning to the scene to thoroughly investigate.

CCSO has not confirmed an arrest nor a person of interest; however, the identities of both men killed during the shooting have been released.

Mario Schiano, 47, and Anthony Galeotti, 44, were found dead at a home towards the far end of Trails End Drive off Washington Loop Road.

WINK News had interviewed nearby neighbors who confirmed the men had worked together.

Since the shooting had occurred, orange cones, caution tape and a CCSO mobile command center have blocked off the road leading up to home where the bodies were discovered.

It is unknown how long the investigation will last, as deputies work continuously to discover more information.

When asked about any information discovered during the investigation, CCSO confirmed that the shooting was an isolated incident specific to the home.