Law enforcement remains on the scene along Trails End Drive in Charlotte County after two were reportedly shot and killed.

Charlotte County deputies released the names of the two victims who were found deceased, Mario Schiano and Anthony Galeotti, last Wednesday.

Marine patrol and Animal Control units were on scene Monday, but a deputy told WINK News that Animal Control is present because many animals live on the property, and no one is there to take care of them.

Authorities said marine patrol brought gasoline for Animal Control’s equipment.

Caution tape remains wrapped around the entire home since last Wednesday when a major law enforcement presence first responded, including a mobile command center.

If you have any information on the shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-2101.