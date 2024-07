Credit: WINK News

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man in Immokalee.

Deputies reported to the scene from Alexander Circle, near State Road 29, early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered one man with a gunshot wound, facing down in the grassy area.

The crime scene’s perimeter is wrapped around yellow caution tape while deputies work the scene, which makes it unclear where the fatal wound is located.

According to the CCSO, the suspect is still at large, with deputies actively searching.

Detectives on the scene were seen interviewing someone in the neighborhood located inside the crime scene perimeter.

Crime scene investigators are on the scene to take photos of the incident.

The identity of the victim or the alleged shooter has not been identified.

The cause of the shooting is currently under investigation.

