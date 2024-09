A shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Fort Myers.

Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot at the Landings at East Pointe as police placed evidence markers around shell casings.

An officer on scene told WINK that no one was hurt, but witnesses believe a car was involved.

While WINK News Reporter Haley Zarcone was at the scene, they were told to leave for safety.

Neighbors told emergency crews they saw the car they think was involved in the shooting driving through the complex again.

The Fort Myers Police Department said they responded to a call for a shots-fired protection alert.

Officers found and collected multiple shell casings as they investigated.

We’re still working to confirm if this was a drive-by shooting, and if police have identified any suspects or victims.

We have reached out to FMPD for more information, but have not heard back as of yet.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.