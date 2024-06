Justin Robert Casagranda, third suspect in Trails End Drive double homicide Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A high-profile double murder-for-hire case continues as the suspected hit man and the two individuals accused of orchestrating the murders are scheduled to appear in court.

The suspected hit-man, 35-year-old Justin Casagranda, is accused of shooting and killing Mario Schiano and Anthony Geleotti in Charlotte County back in January.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the double murder happened at a home on Trails End Drive. Casagranda reportedly used to live in the home.

Schiano’s wife, Kelly Schiano, and his close friend, Everett Harper, are the two other suspects in the murder case accused of organizing the murders.

Schiano said there was a large debt that she and Galeotti were trying to keep hidden from Mario. Schiano thought it was just going to be a robbery and that no one would be shot.

Galeotti and Mario were found dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and face.

Casagranda is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held in the Charlotte County Jail and has been denied bond.

Casagranda is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for private case management.

Schiano and Harper are also scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a case management conference.