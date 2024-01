In the wake of a series of violent incidents in Charlotte County, the sheriff’s office has taken to social media to reassure the community that these unsettling events are anomalies and the county remains safe.

Sheriff Bill Prummell, in a recent Facebook post, acknowledged the recent surge in violent crimes but urged residents not to lose faith in the community’s safety.

“It’s certainly been an unusual month or so in our county, but don’t lose your spirit,” he stated. “Charlotte County is still one of the safest places in the state to live, work, and play. Be safe. Be strong. And never quit!”

Sheriff’s Office Response

In response to the recent incidents, the CCSO issued a statement emphasizing that the current spike in violence is an unusual occurrence and not reflective of the typical safety standards in Charlotte County.

They assured the community that deputies are actively working to solve these cases and urged understanding regarding the limited information shared during ongoing investigations.

The Sheriff pledged to communicate resolutions to the community as soon as they become available, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the daily efforts of deputies to maintain the area’s safety.

Recent Incidents