Wanted murder suspect’s body found

The man wanted in connection to the second-degree murder of a Charlotte County mother has been found dead.

Police have been looking for Fidel Fletcher since the day after Christmas. CrimeStoppers said Fletcher stabbed his wife Nicole Gates.

The body was discovered in the woods near Guild St. last Friday after police responded to a call relating to a discovered body.

The remains were already decomposing, making an immediate identification impossible.

The Major Case Unit conducted an investigation, and the body has been positively identified.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that the evidence at the scene suggests that Fletcher took his own life, but the cause and manner of death are still not confirmed.

A warrant had been issued for Fletcher in connection with the December 26 murder of Gates. Fletcher fled on foot before police could arrive at the scene, prompting a statewide search.