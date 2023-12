The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a person suspected of domestic violence in Port Charlotte.

CCSO responded to a house domestic disturbance call located on Cellini Avenue at around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday.

One person was reported injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The status of the individual is unknown.

Deputies informed WINK News that this is an isolated incident and several units have been deployed to search for the suspect.

The scene remains as an active investigation, with caution tape wrapped around the area of the home.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.