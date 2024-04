A suspect in a stabbing that injured one person has been detained by law enforcement on State Road 82.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two victims were injured in the stabbing on Albatross Road in South Fort Myers, Thursday afternoon.

The suspect ran away from the scene but was later stopped on State Road 82.

“It’s still active. Detectives are still gathering details,” said Lee County deputies at the scene.

The victims did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

LCSO deputies blocked off the area while investigating the area, where they found a white Chevy truck. LCSO arrives at State Road 82 to investigate. CREDIT: WINK News

Law enforcement has blocked two lanes of traffic, leaving one lane open on State Road 82.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.