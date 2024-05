State Road 82, specifically the stretch between Interstate 75 and Immokalee Road, is not just a highway; it’s a place marked by tragedy and danger.

For many, like Chris Rahmings, it’s a road that represents profound loss and persistent fear.

Rahmings lost her husband, Leroy, in a fiery crash on SR-82 in 2010.

Leroy, a 15-year veteran of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, was on his way to work when a semi-truck crashed into his pickup truck on SR-82 near Blackstone Drive.

Leroy was burned beyond recognition, leaving Chris devastated.

Chris never received his wedding ring or any other personal items, as everything was destroyed in the fiery crash.

Every time Chris drives on SR-82, she feels intense anxiety and has panic attacks. She believes installing traffic signals at intersections along the road could prevent crashes like the one that took her husband’s life.

Though that crash happened over a decade ago, Chris and her daughter Alana Cordero, believe too many people have died since.

“It’s just a slap in the face to the families that this continues to happen,” said Cordero.

Root of the issue

According to LCSO traffic unit Sgt. Nicholas Duncan, he and his team respond to one or two deadly crashes a month on SR-82.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic unit considers SR-82 one of the most dangerous roads due to the high volume of traffic and speeding.

“It’s one of the main roads that can cut through almost the entire state,” said Duncan, “so you can go from one end of the state to the other. It is heavily traveled and because of that we just needed to make it as safe as possible.”

Where it stands now, drivers are able to turn left at certain intersections on SR-82.

To do that, drivers have to cross multiple lanes of traffic.

“When you have three lanes to travel across, plus a large center median or something like that, there’s a lot that you need to pay attention to,” said Duncan. “Not being able to make a lefthand turn, I think, would be a lifesaver, honestly, because there have been many times where I’ve worked fatal crashes or serious crashes. It’s because people make lefthand turns.”

Rahmings believes traffic signals are the only answer, other than people slowing down.

“Florida Department of Transportation, do something about it. You hold the key. It’s taken too long,” said Rahmings.

FDOT’s proposal

In April, FDOT held a meeting on SR-82 proposing a safety project.

The project proposes interim median modifications to reduce conflict points and increase safety at the intersections of SR-82 with Sunshine Boulevard, Alabama Road, Blackstone Drive/Grant Boulevard, Rue Labeau Circle, Parkdale Boulevard, Bell Boulevard and Columbus Boulevard.

The proposed safety improvements will prohibit left turns from these side streets onto SR-82.

Traffic will be required to turn right onto SR-82 and make a U-turn at one of the adjacent intersections. LCSO SUV near SR-82. CREDIT: WINK News.

In an email to WINK News, a spokesperson for FDOT District One wrote:

FDOT District One has been studying crash data in the SR82 corridor and have identified 7 intersections to potentially install temporary curbing to directionalize these intersections. We held a public meeting April 11th to take comment and seek local knowledge and we are continuing to seek finding for both temporary and permanent solutions. One of the seven intersections (Sunshine Blvd) will be improved to a traffic signal similar to the (82 and Daniels) intersection, which is a displaced left. The county will be improving that intersection with the extension of Alico Rd. That would not necessarily disqualify Sunshine Blvd. from the temporary curbing as an interim fix.

In summary, FDOT plans to improve safety on SR-82 by making intersection median modifications. They will prohibit left turns onto SR-82 from side streets, directing traffic to turn right and make U-turns at adjacent intersections instead.

FDOT is also considering installing temporary curbing at these intersections and upgrading the Sunshine Boulevard intersection to a traffic signal.

What’s the timeline?

FDOT plans to install the interim median modification during the summer of 2024. Lee County’s current plans are to begin construction of the Alico Road extension in mid‐2026, which will include the reconstruction of the Sunshine Boulevard intersection. FDOT will continue to evaluate ultimate intersection alternatives, to include traffic signals and other intersection configurations that will reduce left‐turn conflicts, at the remaining six intersections.

Cracking down on enforcement

WINK News Anchor Emma Heaton sat in the passenger seat of Duncan’s patrol car during a team traffic stop operation.

During the traffic unit’s patrol, deputies pulled over multiple vehicles, including one driver under the age of 21 caught speeding at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.

“How often are you guys doing operations like this?” asked WINK News anchor Emma Heaton.

“During the day, we pretty much do an operation a day. Sometimes, if the schedules allow we try to get multiple operations each day,” responded Sergeant Duncan.

Duncan said a lot of the operations are centered around citizen complaints. Other times, the team looks into hotspots for the week to make efforts known, the traffic unit is out and enforcing laws to keep everyone safe.

Duncan believes deadly crashes like that, could be prevented with FDOT’s plan to take away left turns and that the addition of traffic signals would help slow drivers down.

Sit down with Sheriff Carmine Marceno

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Thursday the newly rebranded traffic unit’s effort to improve safety on the road and all roads in Lee County.

The rebranding for LCSO Highway Patrol is expected to make SR 82 safer by increasing enforcement, education and awareness efforts. Rebranded LCSO Highway Patrol units. CREDIT: WINK News

“We’re going to be everywhere, everywhere we can be and people are going to learn,” said Marceno. “A lot of times you give people a verbal warning or a written warning right, and you want to educate them and gain compliance.”

The sheriff said some drivers ignore warnings and become repeat offenders.

No more.

“Those people will be cited,” said Marceno. “We are going to give tickets out to people that don’t understand. You got your warning. We’re trying to educate you. Now it’s enforcement time, and this enforcement is going to be everywhere. People have to slow down.”

The sheriff believes the revamped unit will be more proactive and visible, deploying resources to address traffic concerns and enforce laws.

The increased presence and enforcement aims to deter speeding, distracted driving and other behaviors that contribute to crashes.

Additionally, the unit’s focus on education and engagement is intended to promote safer driving habits among residents and visitors.