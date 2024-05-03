WINK News
Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash on State Road 29 in Hendry County on Friday afternoon.
JP Sports store manager Jonathan Powell said this is a generational event that brings families together to reminisce on comics and other hobby-related knickknacks.
Our animal shelters are packed with amazing puppies who have the sole desire to be loved.
Nearly four years ago, Marisa Manning had her heart set on going to Florida Gulf Coast University but never thought she’d find her passion for studying parasites.
The victim of the Martin Luther King Boulevard shooting has been identified as a local social media influencer.
Right now, there are talks to bring a Ferris wheel to downtown Fort Myers, but several things are still up in the air.
A push to make an area known as “Hell’s Gate” safer since it’s a dangerous stretch of water with several blind corners within Little Hickory Bay.
More than a million and a half people in the U.S. undergo back surgery each year. However, classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.
Picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian has been difficult for many and moving on can impact our wallets.
FGCU pitcher Dylan Wolff is living the dream playing for the hometown team after he overcame a labrum injury.
Violence at a Lehigh Acres Middle school was captured and posted online.
After a series of private friends and family events this week, The Turtle Club will reopen May 5 and begin taking reservations again May 6.
Jimmie “The Beef Guy” Hart opened the first Jimmie The Beef Guy in 2021 on the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
Wildlife officials euthanized a distressed smalltooth sawfish that was rescued from Cudjoe Bay in the Florida Keys where it was swimming in circles.
Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities were sent to the deadly crash on State Road 29 off Morris Taylor Road just after 3 p.m.
Traffic on the road is back to normal.
It’s unclear how many people died in the crash or how many cars were involved.
This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.