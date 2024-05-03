CREDIT: FHP

Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash on State Road 29 in Hendry County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities were sent to the deadly crash on State Road 29 off Morris Taylor Road just after 3 p.m.

Traffic on the road is back to normal.

It’s unclear how many people died in the crash or how many cars were involved.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.