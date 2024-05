Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Monday, with most of Southwest Florida staying dry; however, isolated storms are expected inland.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Looking ahead, we are tracking an incoming weak cold front. Once it arrives, Southwest Florida will see cooler and less humid conditions as early as Monday afternoon.”

Maloch then mentions that with the cold front, isolated storms can be expected inland, east of I-75 for the late afternoon and into the evening.

We are starting Monday morning dry and mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Temperatures will not be as hot this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’ll stay mainly dry along the coast with isolated rain and storms developing inland this afternoon and evening.Â

Tuesday morning will start pleasantly cooler with less humid conditions.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday is going to feel less humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Isolated showers and storms will develop inland in the afternoon and head towards the coast in the evening.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin quite pleasant once again and in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Isolated showers will develop inland in the afternoon and head towards the coast in the late-afternoon and early-evening.

Highs will be a bit hotter and back in the lower to mid 90s.