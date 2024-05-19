3 injured in deadly crash on Immokalee road

WINK News
A memorial was held in Ocala Friday night after a bus crash left eight people dead and 45 injured this past Tuesday.
The Collier County Sheriffs Office is investigating the scene of a submerged vehicle in Naples.
FGCU softball reflects on the historic season following their elimination doubleheader Saturday as well as what made this team special.
Expect sun and clouds throughout the day, along with scattered rain. Some of the storms have the potential to become severe.
One family is on a mission to create a new national gun database. It would require medical professionals to enter mental health information.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene of a water rescue where three people were recovered.
With hurricane season less than two weeks away, it’s important to start preparing.
Ahead of NCAA Regional play, FGCU senior outfielder Riley Oakes started EMT training as she works toward being a trauma surgeon.
Through all the cheers and a community-wide escort, it’s a ‘welcome to your forever home for army sergeant veteran Brandon Rethmel and his family.
The Weather Authority has issued a heat advisory for portions of South, Southeast, and Southwest Florida from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Should residents endure two years of partial lane closures, or fully shut the Caloosahatchee bridge down for 10 weeks?
The parents of the FGCU softball team are relishing seeing their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament.
Heat advisory in place for Saturday until 8 p.m.
A 16-year-old in Fort Myers drove to school, drove home, drove to the barbershop and back home again. Then, he noticed a swarm of flies in the back of his truck.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a deadly crash on Immokalee Road.
Authorities responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on Saturday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man was traveling on Immokalee Road, approaching the intersection of Woodcrest Drive, ahead of an SUV.
The SUV was traveling east in the right lane of Immokalee Road, approaching Woodcrest Drive.
As both cars reached the intersection, the 66-year-old made an abrupt right turn from the center lane into the right lane of Immokalee Road, causing the right side of his car to crash into the front of the SUV.
According to FHP, the 66-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman, has been taken to the hospital along with two passengers who sustained serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.