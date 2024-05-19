WINK News

3 injured in deadly crash on Immokalee road

deadly crash
Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a deadly crash on Immokalee Road.

Authorities responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 66-year-old man was traveling on Immokalee Road, approaching the intersection of Woodcrest Drive, ahead of an SUV.

The SUV was traveling east in the right lane of Immokalee Road, approaching Woodcrest Drive.

As both cars reached the intersection, the 66-year-old made an abrupt right turn from the center lane into the right lane of Immokalee Road, causing the right side of his car to crash into the front of the SUV.

According to FHP, the 66-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman, has been taken to the hospital along with two passengers who sustained serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

