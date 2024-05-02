SR 31: a dangerous road and persistent safety concern

State Road 31 proves hazardous once again, with a recent fatal crash highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

The road — particularly the stretch at the Lee/Charlotte county line — has seen numerous crashes, including Wednesday’s incident involving a 19-year-old who died after crashing with a car hauler.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the victim’s name or identified the other driver involved.

FHP Lt. Greg Bueno stresses the importance of staying focused behind the wheel and avoiding distractions, citing the unforgiving nature of crashes on roads like SR 31.

The dangerous conditions on the road are not new.

Earlier this year, a semi-truck lost control and ended up stuck in a ditch, requiring hours to remove.

These incidents, among others, have raised concerns about road safety.

Regarding safety improvements, FDOT provided information on ongoing and upcoming projects on SR 31.

The Babcock Ranch Community is managing a design-build widening project for SR 31 from Bayshore Road (SR 78) to Horseshoe Road/Lake Babcock Drive, with a workshop scheduled for May 23rd, 5 to 7 P.M., at the Babcock Ranch Fieldhouse.

Additionally, FDOT is conducting a PD&E study for SR 31, from SR 80 (Palm Beach Boulevard) to SR 78 (Bayshore Road), to evaluate alternatives for safety improvements.

Another study is underway for State Road 78/Bayshore Road, from Interstate 75 to State Road 31, in Lee County to enhance safety and accommodate future traffic demand.

Despite planned improvements, drivers and residents remain wary of SR 31.

Joy Rogers, a resident of Babcock Ranch, describes the road as unsafe but notes it’s the only road residents can take.

Rogers hopes for better infrastructure planning to support the area’s growing population.

As drivers navigate SR 31, they are reminded to stay vigilant, wear seat belts and avoid distractions.

With ongoing efforts to improve the road, there is hope that SR 31 will become a safer route for all travelers.