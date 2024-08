Getting students to school safely is a priority for parents and the Lee County School District.

A child getting hit at a school bus stop last week on Columbus Blvd. South and Ermine Street highlights the need for safe school bus stops.

Parents and school administrators want to make sure children have a safe place to get on and off the school bus.

In a statement, the district said it follows state guidelines and that all of its bus stops meet or exceed state standards to be considered safe; however, many parents we spoke with over Facebook voiced concerns over the same issues.

We also spoke to parents like John Curry.

“I come to bring the kids to the bus stop, and I stay here at the bus stop with them,” Curry said.

Curry was in the area when that 9-year-old boy was hit and taken to the hospital by med flight.

“When the incident happened last time, we had a block. I couldn’t get here, so I had to go all the way around to get to the bus stop, and I really didn’t know what was going on, what took place,” Curry said.

The parents we spoke with brought up similar concerns.

No sidewalks, overgrown grass, little to no streetlights and no clear bus stop signage. And, of course, drivers speeding through school zones.

“I always stay with the kids because this Columbus road here is so busy with dump trucks and other speeders on the road,” Curry said.

Tedd Darnell, who bought a picnic bench for the bus stop last week, agrees.

“This road isn’t a singular issue. This issue is all up and down this road, lots of traffic, lots of people in a hurry. Just ask people to slow down,” Darnell said.

Now, there is a petition on change.org for safer bus stops in Lee County, but who is responsible for making sure kids are safe at bus stops?

The school district of Lee County said parents with concerns should give their child’s school a call.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said you will see more deputies patrolling around all county bus stops during pick-up and drop-off times.