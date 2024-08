The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene following a car crashed into a child in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies responded to the scene located on Columbus Boulevard and Ermine Street at around 7:14 a.m. on Friday.

According to LCSO, the 9-year-old child was hit by the car while sitting at a bus stop.

The case will be handed to the FHP by deputies.

The north and southbound traffic lanes were temporarily closed while law enforcement worked the scene.

At 8:23 a.m., the scene began to clear.

Medflight has been called to transport the child from the scene.

According to the FHP, the child was seriously injured and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Lee County School District released a statement regarding the crash, “We are aware of the accident and looking into it. We remind our entire community that students are at the bus stop every morning and afternoon, and it’s up to all of us to drive carefully and keep them safe.”

