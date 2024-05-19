Memorial held for migrant bus crash victims

WINK News
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a deadly crash on Immokalee road.
The Collier County Sheriffs Office is investigating the scene of a submerged vehicle in Naples.
FGCU softball reflects on the historic season following their elimination doubleheader Saturday as well as what made this team special.
Expect sun and clouds throughout the day, along with scattered rain. Some of the storms have the potential to become severe.
One family is on a mission to create a new national gun database. It would require medical professionals to enter mental health information.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene of a water rescue where three people were recovered.
With hurricane season less than two weeks away, it’s important to start preparing.
Ahead of NCAA Regional play, FGCU senior outfielder Riley Oakes started EMT training as she works toward being a trauma surgeon.
Through all the cheers and a community-wide escort, it’s a ‘welcome to your forever home for army sergeant veteran Brandon Rethmel and his family.
The Weather Authority has issued a heat advisory for portions of South, Southeast, and Southwest Florida from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Should residents endure two years of partial lane closures, or fully shut the Caloosahatchee bridge down for 10 weeks?
The parents of the FGCU softball team are relishing seeing their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament.
Heat advisory in place for Saturday until 8 p.m.
A 16-year-old in Fort Myers drove to school, drove home, drove to the barbershop and back home again. Then, he noticed a swarm of flies in the back of his truck.
A memorial was held in Ocala, Friday night, after a bus crash left eight people dead and 45 injured this past Tuesday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was carrying farm workers in Central Florida before it rolled over, killing eight people and injuring at least another 40 passengers after it was hit by a pickup truck.
Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., FHP said they had arrested the driver involved in the crash, Bryan MacLean Howard, for driving under the influence.
“This is proof that the reason is not the immigrant situation. It is the alcohol and drugs and drivers.” said Juan Sabines a Mexican Consul in Orlando.
On Friday, the community came together to pay tribute to those lives lost.
“We’ve gotten 9 visas. 9 years of coming here to work and nothing had ever happened. Until now. until this tragedy. A tragedy for me, he was my brother.” said Jose Juan Ventura, a brother of one of the victims. “My family wants to see him, my mom. there is nothing we can say to comfort her. two of us came and only one of us is going back.”
Flowers, flags, candles, and even messages were left behind to remember those lost in the tragedy.
“It’s horrible that because of a drunk driver people died.” said worker Leonardo Garcia. “They came to work and follow their dreams and help their family. its not fair.”
Authorities say Howard admitted to using drugs the night before the crash. He’s expected to be back in court next month.