Memorial held for migrant bus crash victims

A memorial was held in Ocala, Friday night, after a bus crash left eight people dead and 45 injured this past Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was carrying farm workers in Central Florida before it rolled over, killing eight people and injuring at least another 40 passengers after it was hit by a pickup truck.

Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., FHP said they had arrested the driver involved in the crash, Bryan MacLean Howard, for driving under the influence.

“This is proof that the reason is not the immigrant situation. It is the alcohol and drugs and drivers.” said Juan Sabines a Mexican Consul in Orlando.

On Friday, the community came together to pay tribute to those lives lost.

“We’ve gotten 9 visas. 9 years of coming here to work and nothing had ever happened. Until now. until this tragedy. A tragedy for me, he was my brother.” said Jose Juan Ventura, a brother of one of the victims. “My family wants to see him, my mom. there is nothing we can say to comfort her. two of us came and only one of us is going back.”

Flowers, flags, candles, and even messages were left behind to remember those lost in the tragedy.

“It’s horrible that because of a drunk driver people died.” said worker Leonardo Garcia. “They came to work and follow their dreams and help their family. its not fair.”

Authorities say Howard admitted to using drugs the night before the crash. He’s expected to be back in court next month.