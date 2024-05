A growing population means more drivers on the road and a higher chance for safety violations.

On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office introduced the LCSO Highway Patrol, which is equipped to handle high-risk traffic stops.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Florida Highway Patrol to stop rule-breakers and improve safety on the roads.

The sheriff’s office showed some of the vehicles that were improved to help patrol Lee County roads.

The highway patrol vehicles will have enhanced lighting, increased maneuvering capabilities and state-of-the-art data receivers to better assist with traffic investigations.

It’s all to ensure increased visibility and safer ways to stop traffic violators.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno spoke about the funding for the new unit. LCSO Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

“Deputies assigned to this unit will patrol the heavily traveled roadways of Lee County and enforce traffic laws in Lee County even safer. This initiative will not cost any additional money to the taxpayer. We are reallocating resources to include staffing and equipment whenever we can,” said Marceno.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the Florida Highway Patrol is their partner, and both have zero tolerance for criminal activity.

They hope the additional measures announced on Monday will help combat traffic issues.