CREDIT: GULFSHORE BUSINESS

HyperFiber, an independent, high-speed fiber-optic internet service, will be available to more than 31,000 homes in Port Charlotte, said the company’s president and CEO, Dan Kennedy.

“With this investment, residents now have a choice in available internet providers and can tap into the ease and benefits of HyperFiber’s fiber-optic internet service,” Kennedy said.

HyperFiber has collaborated with Charlotte County’s engineering division, and the first Port Charlotte customers began to receive HyperFiber’s connection at the end of April.

Installation will continue throughout the spring and summer. It has permits to continue construction for the next six months and can add more to accommodate service requests from homeowners, company officials said.

HyperFiber invests its own money to install the fiber-optic cables and touts its internet service as being 100% fiber-optic with speeds of up to 1 gigabit (1,000 megabits per second) and not subject to outages that other services can experience.

The company states its goal is to create a “hyper-connected city in Port Charlotte where residents have their choice of high-speed, quality internet services, bringing enhanced possibilities for work, entertainment and overall connectivity.”

Punta Gorda was one of the first cities in Florida to be provided with HyperFiber service. The company also has done work in Collier County.

The Arkansas-based firm used Perley Cable Construction Inc. to install cables in Punta Gorda, where the service is now available to more than 10,000 homes.

The launch of HyperFiber in Punta Gorda was not without some glitches. During the installation of the underground fiber-optic cables, the process damaged some utility lines and city-installed swales, and the process also caused water main breaks.

There also was damage to some residents’ sod and sprinkler systems.

The company formed a team to make repairs and provide customer service for repairs, and it initially reimbursed the city $50,000 to cover the cost of its damages.

In Punta Gorda, underground utility locators were inaccurate, which led to damages when HyperFiber crews began to dig and severed utility and other lines that were not clearly marked, the company maintained.

HyperFiber describes its connection as being symmetrical, meaning upload and download speeds are equal and ensure “a seamless and lag-free internet experience.”

Customers can choose from three plans—1 Gig (or 1,000 Mbps), 500 Mbps or 250 Mbps. HyperFiber offers a “1 Gig for Life” plan, in which customers in good standing are guaranteed the same rate if they remain with HyperFiber.

On its website, HyperFiber lists the costs as $85, $75 and $65 per month, depending on the plan chosen.

There are no contracts, equipment charges or installation fees and no data caps.

“We hope to be the last internet decision Port Charlotte residents ever have to make. Our simple, hassle-free pricing and reliable connection speeds set us apart,” said Scott Jackson, director of direct sales and field operations.

“As part of the Port Charlotte community, we are committed to delivering an exceptional internet experience with service from a local team of dedicated professionals who care about our customers,” he said.