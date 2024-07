Clayton Masumi Waidelich Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Port Charlotte has been sentenced to 35 in prison, followed by ten years of probation for trafficking drugs.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Clayton Masumi Waidelich was found guilty of trafficking in amphetamine 200 grams or more.

He was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

He was also found guilty of possession of cannabis over 20 grams and trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams. He was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine on that count.

On January 16, 2021, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was conducting surveillance and saw multiple vehicles pull into a driveway at the Waidelich’s home in Port Charlotte.

They witnessed hand-to-hand narcotics transactions between Waidelich and individuals in each vehicle.

Waidelich also used a drone during these drug deals to conduct counter surveillance to look out for potential law enforcement.

Traffic stops were conducted on the cars involved in the transactions, and various drugs were located during each stop, leading to other arrests.

A search warrant was then obtained for the home.

Trafficking amounts of Fentanyl and amphetamine, as well as other drugs and paraphernalia, were found in the home.