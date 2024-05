Spring practice is heating up in more ways than one. High school teams are braving the elements right now.

Lots of blocking, lots of running and lots of water breaks. That’s spring football practice for you.

“It’s hot out here,” said Austin Price, Dunbar High School quarterback. “It gets hotter every day, and we’re putting on shoulder pads, helmets, full pads. It’s going to be hot every day, but we’ve got to be ready.”

Price told us the heat is part of the preparation.

“I mean, it’s tough, but it’s a mental thing. If you really want to win, you’ve got to be mentally strong, so that’s what we’re pushing,” he said.

Temps are reaching record highs, but Tigers head coach Sammy Brown said his guys couldn’t wait to get to work.

“These kids, they love to practice. There hasn’t been a day yet where they have been dragging their butts. They’ve been out here early, ready to go, wet, chomping at the bit to get better,” Brown said.

Sophomore linebacker D’mauri Francois told us they’re ready to step up.

“Last year with the seniors here, we used to look up to them, and now we’re trying to be like them and be better and help the team go to the final four again,” Francois said.

Football season is three months away, but after back-to-back state semifinal losses, the Tigers are giving it their all in the searing May heat to reach their goal of competing for a championship in chilly December.